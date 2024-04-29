Nine killed, 23 Injured in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Nine persons were killed while 23 others were injured in a road accident that occurred in Kathiya village in the Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh late on Sunday night.

Among the deceased are five women and four children, including twin sisters. Among the injured, the condition of four is critical. They are undergoing treatment at Raipur AIIMS.

Reports indicate that more than 35 individuals were returning from a Chhath ceremony in Tiraia village near Simga when the accident occurred. The driver of the pickup truck, reportedly blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle, failed to notice the stationary truck, resulting in the collision. The victims hailed from Patharra village.

Upon learning of the accident, Bemetara Collector Ranveer Sharma, SP Ramkrishna Sahu, and MLA Deepesh Sahu promptly arrived at the district hospital to assess the situation and coordinate medical assistance for the injured, including their transfer to Raipur AIIMS for specialized care.

Conveying his condolences to the families of the dead, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Sai said, “It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the tragic road accident near Kathiya village on the Bemetara-Simga border, which claimed the lives of 8 individuals from Patharra village and left 20 others injured. The district administration has been directed to ensure comprehensive medical care for the injured. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the bereaved families, and I extend my best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.”