SC seeks ED response on bail plea by ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response on the bail plea of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case.

Posting the matter for hearing in the week commencing from, May 6, a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta however said that it will be open to Jharkhand High Court to deliver its judgement on the former Chief Minister Sorem’s plea challenging his arrest in an alleged money laundering case.

The bench observed that the allegations related to a plot of 8.5 acres.

“In the meantime it will be open to the High Court to pronounce the order that was reserved on February 28,” the bench said in its order.

The High Court had reserved order on Hemant Soren’s plea against his arrest on February 28.

Appearing for the incarcerated Hemant Soren, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought the hearing on Friday- May 3 – but the bench said that it has other works to deal with.

Soren in his plea before the High Court had claimed that his arrest was unwarranted and his remand in the matter was arbitrary and illegal.

The probe pertains to huge amounts of the alleged proceeds of crime generated by forging official records, showing ‘fake sellers’ and purchasers to acquire huge parcels of land worth crores.