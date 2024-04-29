New book ‘Broken Promises’ unveiled by former Jharkhand Babulal Marandi

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh with former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and Padmashri Ashok Bhagat released on Monday the book ‘Broken Promises – Caste, Crime and Politics in Bihar’ written by Mrityunjay Sharma at Audrey House, Ranchi.

During the book launch event, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi discussed the situation during the partition of Bihar and Jharkhand in the 90s.

He also highlighted the alleged discrimination faced by Jharkhand region during the era of undivided Bihar and the challenges he faced as Chief Minister after the creation of Jharkhand.

In response to a question, he said that the situation has improved after the creation of a separate state.

As the first Chief Minister, my first priority was to develop infrastructure and improve law and order, Marandi said.

Praising the writer Mrityunjay, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that the book will help in presenting the real image of Bihar among the policy makers and the educated section of the society.

While discussing the background of the book, Harivansh recalled his journalism days in Ranchi. He also highlighted the legal system, politics, education, Naxalism and caste equation of then Bihar.

Padmashree Ashok Bhagat described ‘Broken Promises’ as an excellent socio-political diary written in the context of Bihar.

Talking about the problems of the social sector, he said that working in Bihar in the 90s was more difficult than in the present perspective.

Author Mrityunjay Sharma said that this book is the result of intensive study and research done for 5 years.

Mrityunjay said that the Bihar of the 90s was no less than a tragedy for the people.

“Political strongmen were given the opportunity to emerge under the protection of power, taking political advantage by creating hatred in the society in the name of caste, establishment of kidnapping industry, misuse of government machinery became common in that era,” he said.

Mrityunjay also discussed the similarity between the situation in Kashmir in the 90s and the situation of Jungle Raj in Bihar.

Mrityunjay has worked in important positions with Asian Paints after completing his studies from prestigious institutes like BIT Mesra and XLRI. After the job, he was also a part of the advisory committee of the then Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh.

At present, along with serving as the election management head of Jharkhand BJP, he is also providing free education to economically weaker children at many places in Ranchi through his organization Dutva Path.