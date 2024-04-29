BJP’s candidate for North-West Delhi Yogendra Chandolia holds roadshow

BJP candidate from North-West Delhi constituency Yogendra Chandolia held a roadshow on Monday before filing his nomination ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandolia lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, but people will not listen to him even when he comes out of jail. His game is over,” Chandolia told a news agency.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Congress has fielded Udit Raj from the North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4.

North-West Delhi is among seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. This constituency comprises 10 assembly segments.

Congress, in alliance with the AAP, is contesting on three seats in Delhi. The AAP has fielded its candidates for four seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans won with 848,663 votes, defeating AAP candidate Gugan Singh and Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia.

Sunita, Arvind Kejriwal, held a roadshow in West Delhi on Sunday and called Delhi CM “Sher” (lion) and said that he had been jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity, and opened Mohalla Clinics in the national capital.

She held her second roadshow in West Delhi in support of AAP and INDIA alliance candidate Mahabal Mishra for the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

“What is the fault of Arvind Kejriwal? His fault is he gave free electricity, earlier there used to be a lot of power cuts but now we get electricity 24 hours, schools are being made for your students, Mohalla clinics were made and now every month, women will be given Rs 1000. Arvind Kejriwal is a “Sher” (lion),” Sunita said.