Flash floods hit 56 villages in north Kashmir’s Kupwara

Five villages in North Kashmir’s Handwara have been fully inundated and several bridges and other infrastructure projects have been damaged due to flash floods triggered by incessant rain on Monday.

More than 336 families from the flood-affected areas have been evacuated to safe places, an official report said in the evening. All government and private schools have been closed for tomorrow across Kashmir.

The Kashmir Valley is witnessing a flood situation as the water level of rivers and other water bodies is rising. The divisional administration was monitoring the situation.

All major roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Srinagar-Ladakh highway, Mughal Road were blocked due to snow, landslides and shooting stones.

The administration has been put on alert across the valley.

Reports said that 198 families have been evacuated from Handwara tehsil alone. Also, 51 villages of the district have been partly affected, while 5 villages of Handwara have been fully affected by the floods.

It was given out that floods have damaged some major infrastructure assets in the district which include Shumriyal Bridge, Khumryal Bridge (side walls), Shatmuqam Bridge, Shipora- Hayhama bridge, Farkyan bridge, two RDD buildings at Kupwara and Handicrafts office building.

Shumryal-Gundajhanger road got cut-off due to scouring and a breach in Doban Kachama dam.

Meanwhile all the border roads have been closed due to fresh snowfall and avalanche threat.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan has directed for immediate restoration measures to connect Shumryal and Gundjahanger villages.

At least 12 houses have been damaged in Kishtwar district of Jammu.