Kerala CM, CPM scared to act against EP Jayarajan: VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Monday said that CPI-M and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are scared to take action against EP Jayarajan over the issue of his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, as he knows secrets with which he can bombard the Left party.

Responding to the CPM’s decision not to initiate any disciplinary action against EP Jayarajan for his meeting with BJP leader Javadekar, Satheesan on Monday said the CPI-M does not dare to take action against Jayarajan as he has at the tip of his tongue the bombs that can shatter the CPM and the Chief Minister.

Satheesan said the CPM has compromised with communalism to protect those who have committed massive corruption and those who accepted a share of it. The CPM has in effect given Jayarajan the permission to join the BJP, he said.

“Not only Jayarajan, the Chief Minister has also spoken to Javadekar several times. If action is taken against Jayarajan, the same will have to be done against the Chief Minister too,” said Satheesan.

The CPM has only the shameless option of protecting Pinarayi Vijayan and his co-accused EP Jayarajan, he said.

The senior Congress leader asked the CPM state leadership to clarify whether the Chief Minister spoke to Javadekar or not.