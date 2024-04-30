Logo

Logo

# India

Kerala CM, CPM scared to act against EP Jayarajan: VD Satheesan

The CPM has only the shameless option of protecting Pinarayi Vijayan and his co-accused EP Jayarajan, he said.

SNS | Thiruvananthapuram | April 30, 2024 7:57 am

Kerala CM, CPM scared to act against EP Jayarajan: VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan [ File Photo/ANI]

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Monday said that CPI-M and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are scared to take action against EP Jayarajan over the issue of his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, as he knows secrets with which he can bombard the Left party.

Responding to the CPM’s decision not to initiate any disciplinary action against EP Jayarajan for his meeting with BJP leader Javadekar, Satheesan on Monday said the CPI-M does not dare to take action against Jayarajan as he has at the tip of his tongue the bombs that can shatter the CPM and the Chief Minister.

Satheesan said the CPM has compromised with communalism to protect those who have committed massive corruption and those who accepted a share of it. The CPM has in effect given Jayarajan the permission to join the BJP, he said.

Advertisement

“Not only Jayarajan, the Chief Minister has also spoken to Javadekar several times. If action is taken against Jayarajan, the same will have to be done against the Chief Minister too,” said Satheesan.

The CPM has only the shameless option of protecting Pinarayi Vijayan and his co-accused EP Jayarajan, he said.

The senior Congress leader asked the CPM state leadership to clarify whether the Chief Minister spoke to Javadekar or not.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Western perceptions and Indian realities

Writing for The Chatham House, a British thinktank, Dr Cheitigj Bajpaee, mentions: “Over the decade that the BJP has been in power, assessments of the country’s democracy have pointed to a downward trajectory, with its democratic principles, including freedom of expression, under strain.

# Opinion

Struggle in MP

As the electoral battlefield heats up in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress finds itself locked in an uphill struggle against the formidable might of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).