Karnataka registers 65 % polling till 5 pm in what is being looked at as PM Modi versus Cong fight

Karnataka registered 65.69 per cent polling till 5:00 pm in the just concluded state Vidhan Sabha elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are in a stiff contest in this state which is equally crucial to both parties. While for the BJP, Karnataka is the only saffron bastion south of Vindhyas, and winning here would mean making preparations for the elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, for the Congress, if it comes to power it will be a big relief for the grand old party not used to winning of late, and a win here would mean that they will hold sway in two big states, one being Rajasthan.

As per the latest reports, analysts are predicting that due to the sudden high turn-out of voters in the post-lunch hours, the voting is likely to surpass 70 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exit poll surveys in Karnataka are giving a divided result, some in favour of the BJP and others in favour of the Congress. Janata Dal-Secular and The Others are lagging far behind, and only a hung assembly will bring The Others and JDS into political action.

While BJP has tried to make it a Narendra Modi versus the Congress polls and has also exhorted that the “double engine government” will benefit the state, Congress tried to make it a more issue-based campaign raising issues like the denial of tickets to the two Lingayat leaders, Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar by the BJP. Though, ultimately BJP gave more than 60 tickets to the Lingayats.

Also for the first time, in the Old Mysuru region, BJP is trying to make inroads. It was none other than home minister Amit Shah who went to Mandya the Vokkaliga bastion and more recently PM Modi kickstarted his campaign from there. Issues apart, in these elections, the voters mostly resorted to silence and thus one could see no perceptible wave of any party. While Congress made charges of corruption and steep price rise against the Bommai government, it promised five welfare guarantees to the people if brought to power.

Dharamsenan, who has his ear to the ground in South Indian states, gives a slight edge to BJP even though the exit polls are divided between the BJP and the Congress. “I think BJP really came back strongly in the last two months and they may spring a surprise. Charges of corruption are being thrown at the Bommai government but voters do not look at Bommai as BJP.”

What do the exit polls say?

According to the News Nation-CGS survey, BJP could get 114 seats while Congress will get 86 seats, similarly, Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat also gives an edge to the BJP over Congress with BJP likely to get 94-117 seats while Congress will get anything between 91-106 seats. However, ABP News-C-Voter and Republic TV-P Marq give Congress an edge over the BJP.