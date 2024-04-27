After Kashi and Ayodhya, focus is now on Mathura: Yogi

Taking a swipe at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that both parties are advocating for legalisation of cow slaughter on the sacred land associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Thakur Vishwadeep Singh, who is contesting the Firozabad Lok Sabha seat, the CM said, “After Kashi and Ayodhya, the focus has now shifted to Mathura.”

In a pointed critique aimed at the Congress, CM Yogi said that the people behind the ‘Discovery of India’ ideology believe that Lord Ram and Krishna never existed. “On the one hand, the Modi government is giving free ration to 80 crore people of the country, while on the other hand, during the Congress rule, even the ration of the poorest of the poor was looted.”

He also questioned the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) contributions to the development of the Braj region. He pointed out that even among the Yadav community, the SP primarily benefits its family members. “Their concerns seem confined to their family, and they keep defaming caste in the name of nepotism.”

Continuing his critique, the CM asserted that the SP’s sympathies lie not with the impoverished, but with the mafia. “These people read Fatiha for the mafia,” he remarked.

Raising questions on the nexus between the Samajwadi Party and the mafia, the CM said: “The SP-sponsored mafia has been responsible for the killings of MLA Krishnanand Rai, numerous policemen, several BJP leaders, as well as BSP MLA Raju Pal and advocate Umesh Pal. However, the Samajwadi Party shows no sympathy; their allegiance lies solely with the mafia. Even as the mafia faces repercussions for their crimes, these individuals are seen going to their houses to read ‘Fatiha.’ The public should leave them to read Fatiha for five more years.”

Taking a dig at the SP, the CM remarked, “These individuals are contesting elections in vain. With 273 seats required to form a government in the country, they are contesting elections on only 63 seats. The SP and the Congress have already lost the electoral battle even before stepping into the poll arena. Now, they are seeking a way to escape.”

Recalling past instances of bomb threats by terrorists during previous governments, Yogi said that the SP government had attempted to withdraw cases against the terrorists responsible for attacks on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi, various courts, and the CRPF camp in Rampur. At that time, the judiciary rebuked them, asking whether they would consider honouring criminals with Padma Awards next.

The Chief Minister mentioned that there was a time when the glass industry in the picturesque city of Firozabad faced an imminent shutdown due to officials harassing businessmen. “When our government took office in 2017, we clearly stated that any businessman encountering harassment would promptly receive assistance. Today, Firozabad glass products are gaining recognition worldwide”, he added.

The CM stated that the Congress aims to infringe upon the reservation rights of SCs, STs, and OBC communities, with the SP supporting this agenda. “Furthermore, they seek to permit cow slaughter on the sacred lands of Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna. Will devotees of Ram and Krishna ever accept this? Congress wants to re-implement triple talaq by re-enacting personal law”, he remarked.

He added: “The Congress aims to introduce Maoist culture in the country. These are the people behind the ‘Discovery of India’ ideology. The public will now have to question the existence of those who question the existence of India, Ram, and Krishna.