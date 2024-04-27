BJP fields 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central LS seat, drops two-time MP Poonam Mahajan

The BJP on Saturday released its 15th list of Lok Sabha candidates, fielding prominent lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, who was a special public prosecutor in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack, from Mumbai North Central constituency in Maharashtra.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP finalised the list.

The saffron party decided to drop sitting MP Poonam Mahajan, the two-time party MP from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat.

Nikam, a senior public prosecutor, has appeared for the government in several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai attack case. He will be contesting the polls against Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad.

Mumbai North-Central will go to poll on May 20.

In 2014, Poonam Mahajan secured victory from the Mumbai North Central seat, triumphing over incumbent MP Priya Dutt, daughter of the late actor and Congress leader Sunil Dutt. Poonam repeated this success in 2019 too.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiv Sena 2022, Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP.