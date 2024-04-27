Kerala: LDF convener EP Jayarajan puts CPM in a spot

Senior CPI-M leader and LDF convener EP Jayarajan’s open admission on the election day that he had met BJP’s Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar at his son’s flat in Thiruvananthapuram has put the Left party in a spot.

Jayarajan’s statement has come as a rude shock for the CPI-M, which has been branding the Congress as the recruiting ground for the BJP throughout the election campaign.

“Javadekar came to the flat unexpectedly. When asked, he said that it was only a casual visit. I left the place saying that I have a meeting when he started speaking politics,” said Jayarajan.

The Left leader added that he did not know whether the BJP leader had any other intentions. Jayarajan admitted that Javadekar came to his son’s flat along with Dallal Nandakumar.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his displeasure over the embarrassing turn of events. He said Pinarayi Vijayan said there was lack of vigil on the part of Jayarajan.

“Everyone knows the nature of Jayarajan who does not exercise discretion while establishing friendship. If Lord Shiva joins hands with a sinner, Shiva himself will become a sinner,” he said, quoting an adage.

CM Vijayan also said that there is nothing scandalous in EP Jayarajan, meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar or any other rival politician. But it should not have been in the presence of a dubious middleman whose sole concern was making money by hook or crook, he said.

However, Leader of the Opposition Congress refused to buy Chief Minister Vijayan’s explanation that there is nothing scandalous in EP Jayarajan’s meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar or any other rival politician.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said the conversation had drawn the curtains back on the CPM-BJP nexus. “It was no impromptu social call. CM Vijayan had authorised the secret meeting,” he said.

Satheesan said that Pinarayi Vijayan was “disowning Jayarajan as the links between CPI-M and BJP have been exposed.

“Jayarajan admitted that he met Javadekar. CM Vijayan’s response revealed a clear-cut deal between CPI-M and BJP. Pinarayi Vijayan is justifying Jayarajan. It shows he knew about the meeting,” Satheesan said.

Addressing media persons here, Satheesan on Saturday said the CM had defended the meeting between Jayarajan and Javadekar and asked whether Jayarajan was acting as a bridge between the Chief Minister and the BJP to settle the cases against CM Vijayan.

KPCC president Sudhakaran had stirred up a storm on Thursday, accusing EP Jayarajan of secretly plotting to defect to the BJP by opening a secret communication channel with the party’s leadership.

The CPI-M suddenly found itself in a quandary after BJP leader Sobha Surendran endorsed K Sudhakaran’s accusation.

BJP leader Shobha Surendran revealed that EP Jayarajan held discussions with her and other party leaders on joining the BJP.

Negotiations regarding Jayarajan’s entry into the BJP had been almost completed, she said and added that Chief Minister Vijayan is aware why Jayarajan has withdrawn from his attempt to join the saffron party.

She said that Jayarajan withdrew from the move following threats from the CPM leadership in Kerala.