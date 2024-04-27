Logo

# India

Smriti Irani to file her nomination paper from Amethi on Monday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will also be present during the nomination of Irani.

Statesman News Service | Amethi | April 27, 2024 9:26 pm

Union Minister Samriti Irani (File Photo)

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will file nomination as the BJP candidate from Amethi parliamentary seat on Monday.

Before this, she will reach Ayodhya at 11 am on Sunday morning for the darshan of Ramlala and take blessings.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will also be present during the nomination of Irani.

The Congress party is yet to announce its candidate from Amethi. There is a strong speculation that Rahul Gandhi will contest from here again.

BJP sources here on Saturday said MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav will reach Fursatganj airport at 9.30 am on Monday.

From where he will directly go to the BJP office in Gauriganj, where he will participate in the road show for the nomination of the Union Minister from 10.15 am to 12 noon.

