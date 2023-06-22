J&K all set for Amit Shah’s visit to review security for Amarnath pilgrimage

Security has been put on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Friday on a two-day visit to the UT.

He will address a rally here in the morning and thereafter fly to Srinagar.

The home minister is expected to review security for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra in a high-level meeting in Srinagar. Top brass of the Army, police, security forces and Central and UT intelligence agencies will participate in the meeting.

He is likely to visit the cave shrine of Amarnath for prayers at the holy cave shrine where the ice-lingam is at its full height.

The home minister will review the security of the pilgrimage at the Baltal base camp. He is also expected to review various development projects and meet delegations of political parties and civil society in Srinagar.

Shah is likely to meet delegations of Gujjar, Bakerwals and also Pahari community besides SC and ST Community.

A delegation of BJP leaders is scheduled to meet the Home Minister to discuss various issues confronting the people.