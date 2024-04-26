Several houses damaged as land sinks in Ramban district in J&K

More than 12 families have been shifted to safe places as more than 20 houses were badly damaged or developed cracks due to sinking of a 500 metre stretch of the Ramban-Gool road on Thursday evening.

Road connectivity between the district headquarters of Ramban and the Gool area has been snapped. Power and water supply has also been cut off as electric towers have collapsed due to sinking of earth.

The Ramban-Gool road near Pernote started sinking in the evening and has caused damage to several houses.

Advertisement

“Massive subsidence and sinking at kilometer-5 on Ramban-Gool road took place. The road was blocked, all vehicles halted,” Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary wrote on X.

The road is currently blocked and light motor vehicles have been diverted through another road. Ambulances have been kept on stand-by at the site and men and machinery mobilised to restore the road connectivity and power supply to the affected area.

In February 2023 too, at least 16 houses were damaged and road connectivity between Gool and Ramban was snapped at Duksar Dalwa village in the Sangaldan area.

The Deputy Commissioner visited houses affected by land sinking in village Pernote. He personally interacted with affected families, assuring them of full support from the district administration. He has directed immediate restoration of road connectivity, electricity and availability of essential services.

National Conference leader and district president Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen has expressed deep sorrow over the massive devastation caused to residential houses.He emphasised the urgent need for swift action from the administration to provide immediate assistance and support to the affected families.

Shaheen said the government needs to come to people’s rescue and constitute a team of officers of revenue department , PWD and other stakeholders for a comprehensive assessment and compensation for the losses incurred by the affected families.

Meanwhile alternate road via Sumber-Digdoal has been made operational for connectivity and essential services supply.