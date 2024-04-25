India takes up with Tehran J & K reference in Iran-Pak joint statement

India on Thursday confirmed that it has taken up with Iran the issue concerning the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement released by Iran and Pakistan at the end of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Islamabad.

“We have taken up the matter with the Iranian authorities,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on being asked how India sees the mention of the Kashmir issue in the joint statement.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iran agreed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through “peaceful means based on the will of the people” of the region, said a joint statement issued by the two countries after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s maiden visit.

President Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan from April 22-24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.