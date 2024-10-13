Jitendra Singh interacts with J-K students for Bharat Darshan prog

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday hosted a luncheon-interaction with students from Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital under the Bharat Darshan programme. The programme is being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Dr Jitendra Singh was impressed with their inquisitiveness, observation skills, IQ level and advised them to imbibe new technologies, learn about new start-up avenues and get acquainted with new developments in different segments of society, especially science and technology, biochemistry, artificial intelligence and space technology. He urged students to use their smartphones to attain information and knowledge.

He spoke about different schemes of the Government of India, including Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma Yojana, which would help them in acquiring and enhancing the skill of their forefathers.

The Minister informed them about women-run self help groups in J&K who are working on doubling apple yield and increasing the shelf life of apples. He told the students about the Purple Revolution benefiting the youth of J&K who not only grow lavender but also distil perfume and oil out of it thereby earning handsomely.

Dr Jitendra Singh asked children to request their teachers to teach them new perspectives and incorporate latest ideas in their teachings. He also requested J&K Police officers, part of the troupe, to organise such workshops for the teachers that would benefit the students.

There were around 70 students along with seven officials of the J&K Police. Around half of them are from families of those who were killed in action. These students first went to Bengaluru where they visited among others Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru.

The tour began on October 9.