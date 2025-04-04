Waqf Bill fallout: Mirwaiz Farooq hits out at Centre’s ‘Jama Masjid phobia’

With both Houses of Parliament passing the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, Jammu Kashmir head cleric and Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Farooq on Friday attacked the Centre for their “Jama Masjid phobia”.

Taking to X, he said, “Another Friday, another house arrest and the authorities’ Jama Masjid phobia continues.”

“Meanwhile as things are fast regressing for Muslims in this country, latest being the highly marginalizing Waqf Bill, it doesn’t seem far fetched that soon permissions may be sought and permits issued after verification, for Muslims to enter their mosques or be buried in their graveyards,” Farooq rued.

The Bill which now has been passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha awaits the President’s approval.

Security forces across cities have taken multiple measures to prevent any chaos after the Friday prayers.

Several Muslim outfits across the country have criticized the bill and blamed the BJP led central government for creating polarization in the society, in the name of bringing transparency in the Waqf.

Notably, Mirwaiz Farooq was in Delhi for nearly two weeks in February this year and held meetings with heads of various Muslim bodies to help build consensus over the Bill. He even met the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and there were speculations that the Centre is secretly engaging in backchannel talks with the Hurriyat chief.

But in the past few weeks, the Ministry of Home Affairs has banned several Hurriyat outfits, including Mirwaiz Farooq’s Awami Action Committee (AAC).