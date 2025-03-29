JK CM offers govt jobs to kin of 4 slain policemen in Kathua

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the kin of each of the four policemen, who sacrificed their lives in the encounter with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua, will be given government job.

Omar visited the families of the bravehearts, Balvinder Singh, Tariq Ahmad, Jaswant Singh, and Jagbir Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kathua encounter.

“Their sacrifice is etched in our hearts forever. We stand with their families in this hour of grief”, he said.

Omar said that suitable jobs will be provided to the kin under the SRO-43.

He said the Jammu region was again witnessing terror incidents for the past three years when several Army units were shifted to Ladakh following the Galwan incident. The gap is being gradually filled.

The CM said that the security set up does not come under him but it seems that it was a freshly infiltrated group that engaged in the encounter in Kathua.

