JeM terrorist killed in an encounter in Shopian

A Pakistani terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit was on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was allegedly active in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

Search is still going on.

“One FT of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @ Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting ADGP Kashmir.

The encounter started at around 6:30 am in the morning,

“Encounter has started at Kapren area of Shopian. Police and Army are on the job,” the police tweeted at around 6.30 am.

The encounter broke out in the morning at Kapren area of Shopian. Police and Army cordoned the area following inputs about presence of the terrorist who fired at the security forces leading to exchange of fire.