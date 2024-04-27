Thomas and Uber Cup: India men beat Thailand, Women down Canada

Indian men’s and women’s badminton teams made a winning start at the Thomas and Uber Cup in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

While the women beat Canada 4-1 in their Uber Cup Group A opener, the men mirrored the score line against Thailand in Group C to start their Thomas Cup title defence on a high.

India’s Thomas Cup 2024 campaign didn’t start off well as HS Prannoy, country’s best-ranked men’s singles player at world No. 9, lost 22-20, 21-14 to reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, currently ranked eighth.

However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, the world No. 3 pair in men’s doubles, brought India level.

Despite being stretched to three games, the Indian badminton players eked out a 21-19, 19-21, 21-12 win over Peeratchai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, ranked 13th, also had to endure three games against world No. 105 Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul despite the huge gulf in their rankings.

After 63 minutes though, the Indian shuttlers emerged on the right side of a 21-12, 19-21, 21-16 scoreline.

It was smooth sailing for India after Lakshya’s win though, as MR Arjin/Dhruv Kapila beat Tanadon Punpanich/Wachirawit Sothon 21-19, 21-15 to seal the tie in India’s favour.

Kidambi Srikanth added the cherry on top with a comprehensive 21-9, 21-5 domination over Saran Jamsri.

India’s next match in the Thomas Cup will be against England on Monday before facing record 14-time champions Indonesia in their final group game.