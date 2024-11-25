Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, W Asia conflict with UK counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Rome on a range of issues, including the developments in the Indo-Pacific and the conflict in West Asia.

”Started the day by meeting FS @DavidLammy of UK, in Rome today. Appreciate the steady momentum in India UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, green energy, trade, mobility, as well as ongoing developments in Indo-Pacific and West Asia,” he wrote on X after the meeting.

The two ministers are in Italy for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for which India has been invited as a guest country.

The meeting took place days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries have already announced their commitment to resume negotiations on an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA) soon.

India has also decided to open two new Consulates General of India in the UK in Belfast and Manchester.

The G7 meet will be held at Fiuggi. Dr Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet his counterparts from some other countries on the margins of the G7 meet.