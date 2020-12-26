West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the farmers protest.

“It’s a matter of concern for me that farmers of West Bengal could not benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. As governor, I’ve repeatedly approached the Chief Minister regarding this issue but none of my letters were answered,” Dhankhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi had lashed out at Mamata Banerjee accusing her of destroying the state and depriving its over 70 lakh farmers of benefits from the centre’s flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year is given to each farmer.

“Today I regret that more than 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal have not been able to get benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than 23 lakh farmers of Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the state government has stopped the verification process for so long,” PM Modi said, addressing a virtual event.

“Those who are playing the game with their flags in the name of farmers, now they have to hear the truth. These people are searching for herbs to survive themselves in the political arena, by making a place in newspapers and media,” PM said.

Launching an attack on Congress-led UPA government, PM said, “In 2013-14, when UPA was in power, Congress was in power, Sonia-Manmohan was in power, then the budget of farmers was Rs 21,900 crore. Right now, Modi ji increased Rs. 1,34,399 crore from 21,900 crore in the interim budget for farmers.”