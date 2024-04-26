Mamata to address twin rallies in Asansol on Saturday

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address two election rallies in Asansol and Kulti on 27 April along with a road show in favour of Trinamul Congress Asansol Lok Sabha seat candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

Law minister Moloy Ghatak, chairman of AMC, Amarnath Chatterjee and other top TMC leaders inspected both the venues in Asansol and Kulti, today.

Moloy Ghatak said that on 27 April, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee will addresses two rallies, at Milon Sangha ground in Ward 60 of Kulti and another in Ushagram High School ground in Asansol North.

The Kulti meeting will start at 2pm and the Asansol meeting at around 5pm. The CM will also likely take part in a road show along with Shatrughan Sinha from Neamatpur to Gopalpur on GT Road.

All the meetings will be held when the mercury is at an all-time high and the party is keeping around 15,000 to 20,000 pouches and drinking water bottles in each of these venues.

“We have come here for final inspection. Didi is coming here on Saturday and will address two election rallies which will further boost our party workers and we are keen to see what message she sends out for all of us on that day,” added Moloy Ghatak.

Yesterday, Shatrughan Sinha filed his nomination papers along with Moloy Ghatak, Bidhan Upadhyay, Amarnath Chatterjee and other top leaders. Before filing nomination papers, wife Poonam Sinha had offered puja at Kalyaneswari Temple, near Asansol.

Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia of BJP has also filed his nomination papers at the office of district magistrate of West Burdwan at Asansol along with his wife yesterday.

CPM candidate Jahanara Khan has also filed her nomination papers on Wednesday. The election of Asansol Lok Sabha seat will be held on 13 May.

Plaint against CM for anti-judiciary remarks:

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday admitted a petition filed by CPM Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya seeking action against CM Mamata Banerjee for her alleged anti-judiciary remarks made in the past two days.

However, the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam maintained that although the plea has been admitted, whether the court will take any action in the matter will be decided by a separate Bench.

As administrative head of the high court, the Chief Justice will decide which Bench will hear the matter.