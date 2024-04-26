In Tamluk, CM lashes out at Adhikari clan

During a election campaign rally in support of her party candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya in Tamluk, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today unleashed a blistering critique of the Adhikari family, without once uttering their names. Speaking to a rapt crowd, Miss Banerjee delved into the tumultuous history between her and the Adhikari clan, tracing their interactions from the Nandigram movement to the present day.

Challenging the Opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari, without mincing her words, Miss Banerjee declared from the heart of Adhikari territory: “I stand here to challenge you, traitor. If you have the courage, release the four white papers.” In a poignant recollection, Miss Banerjee recounted her harrowing experience in Nandigram, where she found herself isolated amidst chaos. “When I went to Nandigram, there was no father and son that day,” she lamented. “I heard the sound of bombs all night, yet no one came to my aid.” She vividly described the perilous situation, revealing how she sought refuge with Chitta Maiti, who provided her with shelter amidst the turmoil.

Miss Banerjee accused the Adhikari family of orchestrating treacherous schemes, including attempts to harm her physically. “When the shooting erupted in Nandigram, CPI-M goons conspired to harm me,” she asserted. “But through the loyalty of individuals like Anisur, who is now incarcerated because of the gaddar (betrayal), I persevered.” The chief minister also targeted former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the BJP candidate in the constituency, condemning his actions and urging him to rectify his own misdeeds before casting aspersions on her. “Before demanding my resignation, cleanse your own tarnished reputation,” she said, addressing the former judge directly.

Miss Banerjee outlined the alleged duplicity of the BJP candidate, highlighting his previous ties to the ruling party and his purported collusion with them. “He sat on the judge’s bench while maintaining close ties with the BJP,” she accused. “Now, he seeks to represent the people, but his past deeds cannot be ignored.” Turning her attention to the promises made by the BJP, Miss Banerjee admonished them for their failure to deliver on key pledges. “They promised 15 lakhs and jobs for the unemployed, but instead, they betrayed the people,” she said. “They obstructed welfare schemes and deprived the needy of their rightful dues.” As the rally drew to a close, Miss Banerjee reiterated her unwavering commitment to the people of West Bengal, vowing to combat treachery and uphold the principles of justice and integrity.