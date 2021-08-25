India reports 37,593 new Covid-19 cases, 648 deaths

India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, taking the total caseload to 3,25,12,366 while the active cases increased marginally by 2,776 cases in the last 24 hours to 3,22,327, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities, according to the data.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recovered in the last 24 hours stood at 34,169, taking the total recoveries to 3,17,54,281.

The weekly positivity rate remained below 3 per cent at 1.92 per cent for the last 61 days while the daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent at 2.10 per cent for the last 30 days.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 59,55,04,593 have been administered doses while 61,90,930 were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Out of the fresh fatalities, Maharashtra recorded 288 deaths while Kerala saw a rise of 173 deaths in the last 24 hours.