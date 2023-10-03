31 Deaths, Including 12 Newborns, Spark Probe at Nanded Hospital

A distressing situation has unfolded at the Nanded Civil Hospital in Maharashtra, where a total of 31 lives were lost over the weekend, with a staggering 12 of them being newborns. This tragic incident has raised serious concerns about the hospital’s infrastructure and facilities.

In response to these heartbreaking fatalities, state authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif clarified that among the deceased children, six had been admitted to a local government hospital more than two days prior, while the remaining six were hospitalized within the last 24 hours.

Hospital superintendent Dr. SR Wakode revealed that some of the newborns had been referred to the hospital in critical condition from private healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

The situation at the hospital remains dire, with 70 critical patients currently under its care. Shockingly, the hospital has been witnessing an average of 10-12 deaths daily, further emphasizing the urgency of addressing this crisis.

The Maharashtra government has taken swift action in response to this tragedy. A cabinet meeting has been scheduled to deliberate on the deaths of at least 31 patients, including 16 infants, at the government hospital located in Maharashtra’s Nanded district. Additionally, an inquiry committee has been formed to thoroughly investigate the incident.

The death toll at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College Hospital has risen to 31 from the previous count of 24 reported on Monday. An official said that the Maharashtra cabinet plans to address the Nanded Hospital deaths during today’s meeting, with the possibility of forming an inquiry committee being considered.

This distressing situation has not gone unnoticed by political leaders, as the opposition has been quick to express their concerns. Prominent figures such as Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, and Priyanka Chaturvedi have criticized the Eknath Shinde government and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this matter.

In the face of such a tragic loss of life, the need for a thorough investigation and urgent improvements in healthcare facilities in the region has become a pressing concern.