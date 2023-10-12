Nanded Hospital Reports 108 Deaths in 8 Days

Tragedy struck Nanded city in Maharashtra as the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital reported a staggering 108 deaths in just eight days. However, the hospital’s dean firmly denied any shortage of medicines as the cause behind this devastating loss of lives.

The situation within the hospital was grim. With just three nurses tasked with caring for 60 infants, the odds were severely stacked against them. To make matters worse, one warmer had to suffice for three babies at a time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). These dire circumstances painted a bleak picture.

In the past 24 hours, a considerable workload fell on the shoulders of the doctors as they examined over 1,100 patients. Among them, 191 new patients were new admissions to the hospital, indicating the overwhelming demand for medical care in the region. The average death rate within this timeframe was previously at 13, but it has slightly decreased to 11, as confirmed by the hospital authorities.

The list of casualties included infants born with birth disorders, adding to the sorrowful statistics. The underwhelming situation persisted with one warmer shared among three babies, and a mere three nurses available to tend to their needs, as per the hospital’s officials.

Nanded’s government medical college hospital is a crucial healthcare facility serving not only the local populace but also patients from the surrounding districts of Maharashtra, such as Marathwada and Vidarbha, along with those from Telangana. The hospital’s inadequacies in healthcare facilities had been a recurring issue, which the local media had consistently highlighted.

Nonetheless, the situation reached a critical tipping point between September 30 and October 1. A severe scarcity of essential medical supplies and a significant shortage of healthcare personnel triggered this heart-wrenching tragedy. In just 48 hours, a total of 35 lives, comprising 16 children and 19 adults succumbed to the dire conditions prevailing within the hospital.

The situation in Nanded’s government hospital is undeniably distressing. Despite the denials of medicine shortages, the overwhelming number of deaths in such a short period has raised grave concerns about the healthcare infrastructure in the region.