India, Malaysia undertake joint military exercise in Meghalaya

A joint exercise of the armed forces of India and Malaysia began at the Foreign Training Node in Meghalya on October 23 and will continue until November 5.

The exercise encompasses a wide array of multi-domain operations in a sub-conventional environment.

The primary objective of this exercise is to enhance interoperability between the personnel from both armies. Over the past week, soldiers from both contingents have been engaged in combat conditioning and tactical training, a statement said.

This training includes various elements such as firing drills, ‘battle hardening’ work sessions, and specialized jungle training. Jungle training covers activities such as hellebore operations, rock climbing, jungle survival techniques, reflex shooting, and deployment of snipers, it said.

Additionally, the soldiers have been trained in handling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and conducting counter-IED drills as well as Army Marshal Art Routine (AMAR) techniques. The Indian contingent has also taken the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the operational procedures and drills of the Malaysian contingent, and vice versa.

The culmination of this joint training will be a 48-hour validation exercise designed to rehearse and validate tactical drills in a simulated sub-conventional environment.

“During the Harimau Shakti-IV 2023, the Command Post Exercise (CPX) focuses on table-top planning and events centered around the abilities of unit commanders and staff officers to formulate operational plans. This exercise involves tracking missions on computer screens, maps, and overlays, while simulated insurgent groups are in opposition,” the statement said.

CPX integrates all assets of combat and combat support, including infantry, artillery, engineers, signals, logistics, and medical components during the planning phase.