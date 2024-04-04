KSU activists’ arrest sparks tension in Meghalaya amidst murder probe

In Meghalaya, tension gripped different parts of the state as the Khasi Students Union (KSU) intensified protests following the arrest of two of its activists in connection with the brutal murder of two non-tribal individuals near the Indo-Bangladesh border during an anti-CAA demonstration last week.

Police asserted that the arrests were based on substantial evidence, witness accounts, and data collected from the crime scene.

In anticipation of further protests, police have heightened surveillance in sensitive areas across the state.

On Wednesday, a group, including KSU members and villagers from Laitkynsew and Sohra, attempted to storm the Sohra police station demanding the release of the arrested activists.

Despite a gathering of 300-400 individuals, the protest remained peaceful, dispersing after a while.

Organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have reacted to the incident, appealing to President Droupadi Murmu for intervention.

They have called for a thorough investigation by central agencies into the deaths allegedly caused during an anti-CAA rally in the state.

On April 1, police arrested two KSU members, Shamborlang Shati and Mesadapbor Skhembil, both aged 26 and from Sohra, in connection with the killings in Ichamati, East Khasi Hills.

The incident, which occurred on March 27, claimed the lives of Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta, whose bodies were discovered in Ichamati and Dalda, respectively, as confirmed by authorities.