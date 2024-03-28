Two killed during anti-CAA protest in Meghalaya district bordering Bangladesh

Two people lost their lives in the Ichamati district of the Shella constituency of East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya following a gathering held by a pressure group on Wednesday evening.

Superintendent of Police for East Khasi Hills Rituraj Ravi said the bodies of Esan Sing and Sujit Dutta were discovered in Ichamati and Dalda, respectively. Inquest procedures and post-mortem examinations are pending.

He added that both local police and additional teams from Shillong are present at the site.

Advertisement

Shella MLA Balajied Synrem said that he had urged the authorities to investigate the matter. However, he lacked detailed information regarding the incident. He said the sub-divisional officer and the sub-divisional police officer are currently at the site.

Previously, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner SC Sadhu confirmed the deaths, noting the presence of stones near the bodies of the deceased, though awaiting further details.

A magistrate is stationed in the area, Sadhu added.

Regarding reports suggesting an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) before the incident, the deputy commissioner acknowledged the involvement of some KSU members. A magisterial inquiry is set to determine the cause of the incident.

According to police sources, the victims, belonging to non-indigenous communities, were allegedly beaten to death following the anti-CAA rally. The police suspect it to be the handiwork of criminal elements who exploited the situation leading to the deaths of the two individuals.

Local leaders have been urged to convene peace meetings on Thursday to address the situation.