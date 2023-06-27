India is on its way to become super country: Goa Minister

Minister for Fisheries Nilkanth Halarnkar on Tuesday said that India is on its way to become a super country and for this, overall development is crucial.

Halarnkar was speaking at a programme organised at Thivim Sirsaim Railway Station in North Goa to mark the launch of the state’s first Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon railway station via video conferencing from Bhopal.

“India is on its way to become a super country and for this, the overall development of the nation is crucial,” he said.

The minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, various infrastructure developments can be seen in terms of railway, airways and roadways.

“The proposal to upgrade and renovate Thivim railway station by the Central government will soon be executed,” he added.