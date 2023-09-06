INDIA Bloc spells fear and trepidation for BJP: Kharge

Calling the INDIA bloc the strongest political entity in the country, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP has problem with the nomenclature, INDIA, as it spells fear and trepidation for it.

“BJP people are nervous over the INDIA alliance,” Kharge told a mammoth ‘Kisan and Pashupalk Sammelan’ of the state government at Gulabpura in Bhilawar district.

He pointed out that instead of INDIA they (the Modi Government) have started saying ‘Bharat’. It is written in the Constitution itself – India that is Bharat. India means Bharat. He said, “Whatever we do, they (the BJP) try to undermine it by misleading people with new slogans,” Kharge vehemently said.

Kharge, who is also Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said, “The BJP will not do anything except abusing the Congress. We have repeatedly asked what Congress did in 70 years? Congress has ruled for only 53 years. Who made the farmer the owner of the land in Rajasthan? Congress made it. Land reform was done here by Congress. Indira Gandhi stopped the salaries of kings and emperors”

“BJP people talk about Parivarvad (dynasty). For whom do you speak? Rahul Gandhi has walked from Kanya Kumari to Kashmir during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Travelling on foot, I understood the pain and suffering of the people. We say ‘Join India’ while they say ‘Break India’. RaGa’s BJY was unique in the history and it would not probably repeat easily in future too. It connected labourer, farmers, women, kids, students and it was the best show of unity and connectivity in India,” he contended.

Kharge said the BJP has not been given the right to abuse the Opposition. Don’t talk about the basic problems of the people. Our people are being intimidated. ED and CBI raids are being conducted. I have been in politics for 57 years. I have been MLA, MP for 52 years. Out of 13, I have lost only one election. Sometimes they use the RSS, sometimes they use religion.

He said no leader of the BJP fought for the independence of the country. Not single person from BJP-RSS went to jail for independence.

He pointed out that after Rajiv Gandhi, no one from the Gandhi family became anything in the government. Yet the Gandhi family is being abused, he lamented.

He called Rajasthan the best model for welfare and social justice. He made an appeal to bring the Ashok Gehlot government back to power in upcoming assembly elections so that the pending works would be completed.

Among others who addressed the rally included Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Party Incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhava, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, Even organiser and Minister Ram Lal Jat, and Education Minister B D Kalla.