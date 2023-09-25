In Bhopal, Modi says Congress a ‘company’ run by ‘urban Naxals’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and termed it as a “company” run by a group of “urban Naxals”. He made these remarks during his address to a large gathering of BJP booth-level workers here, on Monday.

Addressing the BJP workers at Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan in an event called “Karyakarta Mahakumbh”, Modi said, “The [Congress] party is being run by a group of urban Naxals. Congress leaders and workers themselves have started realising it. Several old leaders have been sidelined.”

“The Congress no more has any vision for the future,” Modi said, adding, “The Congress has lost all its will power and is now functioning like a company that has outsourced all its policies and planning work,” Modi said. “The contract for this outsourcing has been grabbed by certain urban Naxals.”

Continuing his attack on the Congress, the prime minister said the Congress and its newly formed “ghamandiya alliance” are trying to destroy Sanatan Dharma.

He then attacked the Congress’s work during the years it was in power in the country and Madhya Pradesh. He said the party ruled the country and MP for many years but did not do anything to either alleviate poverty or carry out even the basic development works for people.

Modi said, “I would not have had to construct lakhs of toilets for ensuring women’s dignity if the Congress had done that in so many years of its rule.” Then he rhetorically asked, “Couldn’t they (the Congress) even do such a basic thing like making toilets?”

“Congress ki niyat mein hi khot hai (the Congress has bad intentions),” the prime minister charged. “The Congress has always wanted the poor to remain poor so that it could get votes from them on false promises of their uplift,” Modi claimed.

Alleging that the Congress didn’t care about women, he said, “I had to build toilets, provide gas cylinders and drinking water to the people because the Congress didn’t want to work for the women.”

He said the Congress ruled in the country for nearly 70 years but betrayed the people. “The Congress left the people of Bharat struggling for basic needs of life – roti, kapda aur makan. It has ruined the future of generations in the last 70 years,” he added.

He claimed that the Congress was forced to grudgingly vote in favour of the Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill) in Parliament, as the opposition is afraid of women power and cannot afford to invite the wrath of women by opposing the bill.

The prime minister said, “But I must caution all, especially the women, that the Congress will resort to spreading false rumours and tactics to now divide women over the bill.” He then said, “The Congress tried to stop a tribal woman, Draupadi Murmu, from becoming the President of India and the Congress also opposed the entry of women in combat roles in our armed forces.”

He urged the youth to realize the problems faced by their parents and grandparents under the Congress rule and ensure to vote the BJP to power so that they and their children experience a much better life.

The PM called upon the lakhs of BJP workers present at the venue to pledge to win each booth in the upcoming assembly polls in MP so that the BJP returns to power with a thumping majority.

“A developed MP is imperative for a developed India and for that you all must ensure the BJP’s win,” he urged the BJP workers.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly election is expected to be held in November.