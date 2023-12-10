‘Hope he won’t get clean chit after joining BJP’: Opposition MP’s dig at BJP over Dhiraj Sahu raids

The Income Tax raids at several premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu’s multi state liquor firm have unearthed nearly cash worth Rs 300 crore. The money is still being counted and the amount is likely to increase further.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched an all-out attack against the Congress party and accused it or corruption. As the BJP mounted it’s pressure on Congress, Opposition Shiv Sena’s MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has taken a dig at the saffron party.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chaturvedi sought assurance from BJP leaders and ministers that Sahu will not get a clean chit if he decides to join the saffron party after some time.

“I want to tell the BJP ministers and their leaders that they should assure the country today that if Dheeraj Sahu joins the BJP after some time, he will not get a clean chit,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

Referring to the BJP’s alliance with NCP’s breakaway faction of Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena leader said, “We have seen a scam of Rs 70,000 crore in Maharashtra and as soon as they joined the BJP everyone forgot it.”

Notably, the BJP used to accused Ajit Pawar of Rs 70,000 irrigation scam. However, he the ACB dropped cases against him soon after he took the saffron plunge in 2019.

At that time, the ACB had denied any connection of its decision with the political developments.

Meanwhile, the Congress has distanced itself from the businesses of Sahu and said that the Rajya Sabha MP should explain how such a huge amount of cash was found from his properties.

“The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.