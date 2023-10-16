Hindu Mahasabha behind India-Pakistan partition: SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya

Kicking up yet another controversy, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya alleged that the Hindu Mahasabha’s demand of a “Hindu rashtra” led to the partition of India and Pakistan.

Speaking at an event at the National Buddhist Festival at Banda on Sunday, he claimed people of other faiths also have the right to demand a nation of their religion.

Maurya, who often lands into controversies with his remarks, also accused the Centre of diverting the attention of people with the construction of Ram temple and neglecting the matters concerning the common man.

He said the government should inspire youth towards science and not religious faith. By playing “politics of religion”, BJP is spoiling the future of the youngsters, he alleged.

The SP MLC further noted that the Indian Constitution says that no one can be discriminated on the basis of religion, caste, gender or place of birth.

“… therefore if someone talks about Hindu Rashtra, people of other religions can also do the same. Besides, people who talk like this want partition,” he alleged.

Hanumangarhi priest Mahant Rajudas on Monday called the opposition leader a “lunatic”. In a statement issued in Ayodhya, he said, “Swami Prasad Maurya was born in Sanatan dharma by mistake, he should be born in Islam. Maurya’s statement is sad and condemnable.”

The priest also requested Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to expel Maurya from the party.