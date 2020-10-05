The investigations in the Hathras gang rape case took a new turn on Monday as an FIR has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh police that lists sedition an “international conspiracy” and promoting religious hatred among 19 charges.

As per the initial reports, the charges listed on the FIR are sedition, conspiracy, inciting caste divides, religious discrimination, doctoring electronic evidence, a conspiracy against the state and defamation.

The development comes hours after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that those upset about his state’s progress were using the Hathras incident to conspire against it.

“There is a deep conspiracy in Hathras, we will investigate the truth,” a senior police officer said, quoted NDTV.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday had claimed that his government was “committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters”.

Not only the Hathras, Balrampur, Azamgarh and Bhadohi rape cases are also under scanner of the people sending the Yogi government at the back foot.

In a tweet in Hindi, CM said, “Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The govt of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our commitment and promise.”

The 20-year-old girl had succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night as Safdarjung hospital and her dead-of-night cremation has sparked nation wide protest.

Many opposition parties including Congress led by Rahul and Priyanka went to meet the family of the victim.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was pushed to the ground in a confrontation with police while on his way to Hathras to meet the voctim’s family.

He and three other party leaders tried to enter the village to meet the family of the 20-year-old Dalit girl who died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital two weeks after being gang raped by a group of four upper-class men.

The victim had suffered from multiple fracture, paralysis and had difficulties in breathing by a neck injury in the assault. The police have also said that there was a gash in her tongue as she had bitten it when then four assaulters tried to strangle her.

The incident has triggered public anger and the Yogi Adityanath led UP government has come under attack from the opposition over recent crimes against women.