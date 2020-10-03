After being stopped by the Uttar Pradesh administration and police on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Saturday, met the family of the Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Her body was not handed over to her family by the UP police who cremated her mortal remains surreptitiously in the late hours without letting the family perform her last rites.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh police had resorted to lathi-charge at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Noida’s DND when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and hundreds of Congress workers were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the deceased.

After a brief scuffle, the officials allowed the duo to drive towards Hathras along with senior Congress leaders, namely Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Hathras gang-rape cum murder case.

Interestingly, the recommendation of the Adityanath government comes close on the heels of the visit by Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to the family of the victim.

“The family couldn’t see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we’ll continue this fight,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing the media after meeting the family.

“No force can silence us, no one can stop us,” Rahul Gandhi told the media after meeting the bereaved family.