Haryana: 3,005 cases registered under NDPS Act from Jan to November-2024

Haryana Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi, while chairing the 9th meeting of the State-Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) Committee here, outlined strategies to strengthen anti-drug initiatives.

Dr Joshi highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach that combines enforcement, awareness, and rehabilitation to address the growing challenge of drug abuse and trafficking in Haryana.

Dr Joshi called for the launch of a fortnight-long campaign in alignment with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s vision of a drug-free Haryana.

During the meeting, which included Deputy Commissioners and SSPs via video conferencing, the Chief Secretary emphasized the need for regular inspections of drug de-addiction centers by local SDMs.

Director General, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, OP Singh highlighted significant progress in Haryana’s fight against drug trafficking under the NDPS Act.

Between January and November 2024, the state registered 3,005 cases, leading to the arrest of 4,523 individuals, including 819 accused of handling commercial quantities of drugs, informed Singh.

“This intensified crackdown has also resulted in a higher conviction rate, with 428 individuals convicted this year—a substantial step toward ensuring legal accountability,” added Sibgh

The state made notable drug seizures, including 27 kg of heroin, 265 kg of charas, 8,520 kg of ganja, and over 10 lakh pharmaceutical drugs. Financial networks of drug traffickers have also been disrupted, with properties worth Rs 52.72 crore seized or forfeited.

The state’s ‘Haryana Uday’ initiative has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the dangers of drug addiction. Over 2,495 awareness programs have reached more than 16.43 lakh people across the state.

Campaigns such as the light-and-sound show “Ram Gurukul Gaman,” held in colleges and universities, have garnered significant attention, fostering a deeper understanding of the impact of drug abuse among the youth, he added.

The state’s Prahari initiative identified 7,523 individuals as drug addicts, with 572 guided toward professional rehabilitation services offered by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB).

Regular inspections of de-addiction centers have ensured compliance with established norms. Out of 104 centers inspected, 99 were found to meet standards, while one non-compliant center was penalized.

To further enhance the quality of services, the state has introduced a rating system for de-addiction centers in collaboration with the SEWA Department.

This system will evaluate centers on parameters such as infrastructure, manpower, and overall service quality. It was informed that 5 beds for children are being reserved in all government de-addiction centers and the same is now being done in private centers as well.