Haryana govt constitutes high-level committee to review crop price policy

The Haryana government has constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, to review the current price policy for the upcoming crop seasons. The primary objective of this committee is to examine the cost of cultivation for major Kharif and Rabi crops in the state that contribute to the state’s agricultural economy.

A spokesman of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran said that the state government is committed to enhancing the welfare of farmers and ensuring that the state’s agricultural sector remains robust, competitive and sustainable in the years to come. Through this committee, the government aims to craft policies that balance the interests of farmers, consumers and the state’s economic priorities.

He said that the committee, which will meet twice a year, has been tasked with evaluating the prevailing price policy, the cost of cultivation and offering comprehensive recommendations on the necessary actions to make the policy more effective and responsive to the needs of farmers in Haryana. The formation of this committee comes in response to the need for a sustainable and farmer-friendly price policy that ensures fair remuneration for agricultural produce, promotes crop diversification, and addresses the challenges posed by rising production costs, he added.

The spokesman said that examining the cost of cultivation, reviewing the price policy, providing recommendations and supporting farmers’ welfare are the key objectives of the committee. He said that the committee will assess the current cost of cultivation for major crops grown in Haryana, taking into consideration factors such as input costs, labour, irrigation, and other related expenses.

Besides, it will evaluate the existing price policy for crops and suggest improvements to ensure fair and remunerative prices for farmers, aligning with the cost of production.

He said that based on its findings, the committee will provide recommendations to the state government on strategic actions that can be taken to enhance the effectiveness of the price policy. Also, the committee will focus on ensuring that the price policy benefits farmers while addressing their economic needs and challenges, contributing to the growth of Haryana’s agricultural sector.

He said that the committee will consist of Director, Additional Directors, Joint Directors, and Deputy Directors from the Agriculture Department, Heads of Economics and Agronomy section of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, and Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department as Members and Chief Executive Officer of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran as Member Secretary.

The spokesman said that this initiative is a significant step towards ensuring that agricultural policies align with the evolving needs of farmers. By bringing together experts, stakeholders, and farmers’ representatives, the government aims to create a platform that actively addresses the challenges faced by the agricultural community, ensures fair remuneration and promotes sustainable farming practices.

He said that this committee will serve as a catalyst for informed decision-making, paving the way for more effective policies that prioritise the well-being of farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector as a whole.