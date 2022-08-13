'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign kicks off today: Ministers hoist National

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign kicked off on Saturday. The Campaign aims to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The Tricolour has a special place in the heart of the Indian community. Relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Union Ministers also hoisted the flag at their homes and also urged the people of India to kick off the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

Union Minister Amit Shah tweets regarding Har Ghar Tiranga, “Tricolor is the pride of every Indian. It creates wonderful patriotism by uniting all the diversities of the country in the thread of unity. Under #HarGharTiranga campaign started by @narendramodi Ji, today saluted t#HarGharTiranga sacrificed everything for the country by putting the tricolor at their residence.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the tricolour yatra along with school children at his residence in Lucknow.

आइए, 13 से 15 अगस्त तक #HarGharTiranga अभियान से जुड़कर, हम भी अपने-अपने घर पर तिरंगा फहराकर 'आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव' में भागीदार बनें, आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' के संकल्प से जुड़ें। जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 13, 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to her Twitter Handle and tweeted regarding the campaign, “#GharGharTiranga with family at our residence in Bengaluru.”

#GharGharTiranga with family at our residence in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/CgthRuHp7z — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 13, 2022

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur also tweeted, “say proudly we are Indian. In the campaign starting today #HarGharTiranga put up the national flag at your homes and take a selfie with the tricolor and upload it to http://harghartiranga.com. Remember, the tricolor is not cloth of a few yards… it is the self-respect of 130 crore Indians.”

Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju tweets regarding the campaign, “See you my dear loving and patriotic people of historic Dipa village where Indian Flag was hoisted before India got full freedom on 15th August 1947.”

He further added, “I will hoist our National Flag at Dipa Village in Arunachal Pradesh along with thousands of Patriotic People.”

I will hoist our National Flag at Dipa Village in Arunachal Pradesh along with thousands of Patriotic People.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav 🇮🇳🇮🇳#HarGharTiranga #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DCpj9K3zgo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 13, 2022

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his Parliamentary constituency attended the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, he added, “Participated in the National Integration March organized by the @Rotary club in the parliamentary constituency Kota. Unity and collective determination among the countrymen will play the role of an important catalyst for building a new India. Connecting the youth, this organization of Rotary Club is commendable.”

External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar also tweeted regarding the campaign and added, “Let us all enthusiastically take part in the #HarGharTiranga campaign and hoist the tricolor at our homes from August 13 to August 15. The tricolor is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the spirit of unity and integrity of our nation.

Let us all enthusiastically take part in the #HarGharTiranga campaign and hoist the tricolor at our homes from August 13 to August 15. 🇮🇳 is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the spirit of unity and integrity of our nation. pic.twitter.com/YJtTzsnOAc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 13, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also participated in a tricolor Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati, as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Later Sarma took to Twitter to share the information, “Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the ‘Prabhat Pheri’ (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay. Their chanting of ‘Vande Mataram’ really gave me goosebumps! #HarGharTiranga.”

Sharing photos of the march, Sarma said: “Delightful moments of this morning along with my young friends during the Prabhat Pheri taken out to mark the beginning of the nation-wide #HarGharTiranga campaign.”

Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay. Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps!#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/dquTY4du6l — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2022