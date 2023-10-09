GOI’s special campaign to review minimisation of pendency and institutionalising Swacchata

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, reviewed the progress of week 1 of Special Campaign 3.0 being implemented in all Government offices of India and appreciated the progress achieved in minimizing Pendency and Institutionalizing Swacchata in the period October 2-7, 2023.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said massive participation is being witnessed across Ministries/Departments and their field/outstation offices. He reiterated the focus of the campaign is to cover offices with public interface. He urged Ministries/Departments to adopt saturation approach in the implementation of the Campaign to cover all outstation offices/defence establishments and PSUs in all parts of the country.

The Special Campaign 3.0 in its first week, has been holistic in size and scale witnessed widespread participation from offices across the country. More than 42000 sites have been covered and 4000 tweets have been issued from all Ministries/Departments highlighting the progress of the campaign in field offices/PSUs/ Defence Establishment/Missions and posts. The efforts of thousands of officials and citizens have created a mass movement for Swacchata in Government offices.

Advertisement

The Special Campaign 3.0 has been reviewed by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to the Government of India providing leadership and guidance in implementation. In first week of the implementation phase, the Department of Posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 12785 sites, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 11588 sites, the Department of School Education and Literacy in 8652 sites, Department of Military Affairs in 3000 sites and Department of Fertilizers in 1585 sites.

The Progress of Special Campaign 3.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal (https://scdpm.nic.in/) on a daily basis. Regular review meetings are held under the Chairmanship of Secretary DARPG with nodal officers to review the progress of the campaign. The Special Campaign 3.0 has gained significant traction in social media with over 4,000 tweets by Ministries/Departments, 250 tweets by DARPG handle, 300 infographics on #SpecialCampaign3.0 and issue of 115 PIB statements.