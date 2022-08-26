Four minor girls missing in Delhi since two day

Four minor girl students of a government school, located in Badarpur area of Delhi, have been dramatically missing since Wednesday morning. The matter has been reported to the Badarpur Police Station, South East Delhi, and a police team is investigating the matter.

The family members of all the missing girls have been camping outside the Badarpur police station for almost two days, but the police have not been able to find the girls.

According to police sources, the family of the victims has raised suspicion on two boys, whom police are interrogating. But so far, no clue of the girls has been found.

According to the information, all four girls are students of class IX in Government Girls Senior Secondary School located in Tajpur Pahari area.

As informed by the family, they had left their homes to go to the school at around 7 in the morning. After around one hour, the school management informed them that the girls have not come to the school.

Immediately, the family members of the girls called the police and reported the matter to them, after which search for the girls initiated.

During the search operation, another student of the same school said that all of them were seen with two boys. Moreover, it also came to their notice that the boys were talking about taking the girls to Mumbai or Gujarat.

On this, the victim’s family caught both the boys and handed them over to the police, who were later released after the interrogation.

A mother of a victim said that it has came to her notice that the girls had changed their school dress to normal clothes, at the house of one of these boys.

The dedicated teams of Badarpur Police Station are trying to trace the girls.