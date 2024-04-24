Police detain 67 suspects for questioning in targeted killing of govt employee in Rajouri ahead of LS polls

Police have detained 67 suspects and are questioning them in the targeted killing of a government employee, Mohammad Razaq, by terrorists in the border district of Rajouri in the Jammu division.

The targeted killing on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the area has triggered concern among the people.

The terrorists had barged into the house in the Kunda Tope village to target Razaq’s brother, who is a soldier in the Territorial Army (TA), but he gave a slip and managed to escape.

Police said two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, including a Pakistani, entered the house of one TA soldier in village Kunda Tope at a distance of around 2 kms from the famous shrine, Shahdara Sharief. The brother of the TA soldier was shot dead by the terrorists as the latter slipped from their clutches.

Police have identified the Pakistani terrorist as Abu Hamza and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for giving credible information about the two terrorists. Hamza was involved in recruitment of youth for terror activities and radicalisation.

Police said that intensified investigation is progressing to track down each and every person involved in this terror act.

Police along with security forces deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch Range are working in close synergy to neutralise this group and dismantle their support ecosystem, police said.

Meanwhile, Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain undertook a visit to Rajouri on Tuesday to oversee and reinforce security measures in Rajouri.

He conducted a security review and was briefed about the security measures put in place to tackle any untoward incident across the Rajouri-Poonch districts as well as Jammu division. Discussions revolved around various aspects of security, encompassing threat assessments, countermeasures, and collaborative efforts among security agencies. He stressed upon the enhanced security related measures to be taken and proactive operations to be launched against terrorist network support in Rajouri.

The meeting was attended by R Gopala Krishna Rao, IG CRPF Jammu Sector; Tejinder Singh, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range; Anand Kumar Rajparohit, DIG CRPF; Sub-Divisional Police Officers and SHOs of Rajouri district.