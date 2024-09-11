Former bureaucrats, ex-servicemen join BJP

Former bureaucrats and ex-servicemen on Wednesday joined the BJP here under the party’s ongoing membership drive.

Major General SVP Singh (Retd), Former member CBDT, Saroj Bala and Former IFS officer and President of India Habitat Centre, Bhaswati Mukherjee joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Expressing happiness over the joining of former bureaucrats and ex-servicemen into the BJP, Puri said, “It is a matter of great joy that distinguished retired civil servants who devoted their entire life to civil service career – whether they were generals in the armed forces, chief commissioners of Income Tax, or member of the Board of Direct Taxes, retired ambassadors, expressed their desire to formally join the BJP. ”

Advertisement

“So, we welcomed them…They said that there are even more civil servants who want to join us. So, I suggested to them that if they are 15-20 in number, they can be here in this format. If it is a bigger group of 50-100 people, a party representative or minister can go to their area and welcome them. So, this is a beginning and a matter of joy,” he said.

On joining the BJP, Major General SVP Singh (Retd.) said, “BJP is the number one party in the world. In matters of foreign policy, adopting strategic autonomy requires courage and conviction. In the next 2-3 years, we will be becoming the third largest economy in the world. There must be unity in the country this time. It is not right to make negative statements about one’s country abroad. You can differ with policies and persons but take the country to further heights.”

Former IFS officer and President of India Habitat Centre, Bhaswati Mukherjee said, “I have become a member today after I have been supporting the party’s position on various matters including foreign policy. At this time, we need a strong PM and party, when external forces are threatening the country…My agenda is to serve the nation under BJP…We must not forget and focus on security on our eastern borders.”