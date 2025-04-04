Delhi BJP gears up for a grand celebration on party’s foundation day on Sunday

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to celebrate the party’s foundation day on April 6 with a series of grand events across the city.

The party has planned flag-hoisting and floral tribute ceremonies at all 14 organizational district offices, along with a central event at the state office.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva announced that on the occasion, tributes would be paid to all the distinguished individuals who have contributed to the party’s journey in Delhi’s politics.

The celebrations will begin at 9 am at the state office where Mr. Sachdeva, along with BJP MPs and state office bearers, will hoist the party’s flag, followed by a floral tribute ceremony and the distribution of sweets, he said.

In the afternoon, senior BJP leaders and MPs will lead celebrations across different districts of Delhi.