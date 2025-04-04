BJP allowed private schools to hike fee to deny education to poor: Yadav

In a fresh attack on the BJP led government in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday alleged that it denied education to the children of poor and middle-class families by allowing the private schools to hike the fees.

He claimed that the private schools have hiked the fee by 20 to 80 per cent despite facing a severe criticism from the parents.

Furthermore, Yadav claimed that when Congress was in power, it did not allow private schools to hike fees arbitrarily, but within one month of coming to power, the BJP government, headed by Rekha Gupta, allowed the schools to increase tuition fees at their will.

“Good education is the right of every child, and every parent dreams of providing good education to their children. But if reputed private schools are allowed to hike fees at will, only the rich and the powerful would be able to send their children to reputed schools,” he claimed.

“Congress had made government schools sought-after, leading to a flux of students, but like Kejriwal, the Rekha government too seems to be anti-poor and anti-middle class as it joined the hands with private schools to hike tuition fees to make it beyond the reach of the poor and the middle-class parents,” the former MLA from Badli lamented.