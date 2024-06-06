EC submits list of newly elected members to 18th Lok Sabha to Prez

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, called on President Droupadi Murmu here on Thursday and submitted the list of newly elected members to the 18th Lok Sabha.

A copy of the notification issued by the Election Commission of India in terms of Section 73 of the Representative of People Act 1951, containing the names of elected members to the House of People, following General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha was submitted by them to the President, an official statement said.

Later the CEC, ECs and senior officers of the poll panel visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi following successful conduct of the General Elections.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence inspired our commitment towards peaceful and violence-free elections,’’ said CEC Kumar.

Model Code of Conduct ceases to be in operation with immediate effect except in the Graduates’ and Teachers’ Constituencies of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana where it is in-force due to biennial /bye-elections to Legislative Council from Graduate and Teachers constituencies, the statement said.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The overall voter turnout in the general elections was recorded at 65.79 per cent.