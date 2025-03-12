Extend helping hand to those left behind: President Murmu at PU convocation

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address at the convocation ceremony of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, on Wednesday, called upon the youth to extend a helping hand to those who are left behind in the journey of development and bring them forward.

She said our youth must have compassion, sensitivity and patriotism. “It is the duty of all youth to contribute significantly to the development of the country and its citizens. Capable youth like you must work for the backward and underprivileged sections of the country,” she said.

“While moving towards your goals, you must keep in mind that you must extend a helping hand to those who are left behind in the journey of development and bring them forward. Only then will inclusive and sustainable development be possible. I am confident that you will live up to the expectations of the country and society,” she said.

“Along with realising your dreams, you can make effective contributions to the society, nation and the world through your efforts and far-sighted thinking. Your association with your university should not end. I hope that the education and experience you received at Punjab University will help you move forward towards success in life,” she said.

On the achievements of the Panjab University, the President said in the last 140 years, it has developed as a major center of higher education. This university has made its own identity in academic, sports, research, and cultural fields. She was happy to note that this university has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 17 times. She called it a testimony to the dedication and determination of the athletes of this University. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, students of this university, have made the country extremely proud by winning medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The President appreciated Punjab University for promoting academia-industry linkage. She urged the university’s policy makers to work more on university-industry linkage and future-readiness. She said that the university’s subjects should be application-based education. Education should support students in their life journey.