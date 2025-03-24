Murmu lauds Chhattisgarh’s democratic legacy at state assembly’s silver jubilee

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hailed Chhattisgarh as a pillar of India’s democratic framework.

She was addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly here.

Advertisement

Murmu praised its commitment to inclusive governance, acknowledged its cultural and economic significance, and highlighted its progress in social and developmental reforms.

Advertisement

Expressing a personal connection to Chhattisgarh, she recalled her multiple visits to the state and lauded its people. “I have visited Chhattisgarh five to six times. The warmth and hospitality here are exceptional, which is why we say Chhattisgarhiya sabse badhiya (Chhattisgarh’s people are the best),” she remarked.

Emphasizing the deep cultural ties between Chhattisgarh and Odisha, she stated, “Administrative borders may divide states, but our hearts remain united. Whether Odisha or Chhattisgarh, we share traditions, heritage, and faith.” She pointed out the historical link between the two regions, citing the sacred 56 Kothi rice offering at the Jagannath Temple, which originates from Chhattisgarh.

“Lord Jagannath belongs not just to Odisha but to the world and to Chhattisgarh,” she affirmed.

Hailing Chhattisgarh’s progress, the President asserted that the state is witnessing the final phase of Naxalism’s decline, with affected communities increasingly embracing development initiatives. She urged citizens to realize the 250-year-old vision of social reformer Guru Ghasi Das and contribute to building a “Shreshtha Chhattisgarh” (exemplary Chhattisgarh).

Recognizing the state’s economic potential, President Murmu praised its abundant mineral resources and thriving industries, including cement, steel, aluminum, and power production. She also highlighted Chhattisgarh’s globally recognized traditional craftsmanship, extensive forests, and picturesque waterfalls, emphasizing their role in boosting the region’s economy and cultural identity.

Addressing the Assembly’s achievements, Speaker Dr. Raman Singh noted that since its formation, the House has passed 565 bills, including key legislation on witchcraft-related persecution and food security. The 90-member Legislative Assembly comprises representatives from diverse backgrounds, including 30 Scheduled Tribe (ST), 10 Scheduled Caste (SC), 35 Other Backward Class (OBC), 15 general category, and 19 women legislators.

President Murmu specifically acknowledged the contributions of women lawmakers and encouraged them to take leadership roles across various sectors. “Women must lead in every sphere of life,” she urged.

Governor Ramen Deka described the silver jubilee as a milestone in Chhattisgarh’s democratic journey and declared the year as Atal Nirman Varsh to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision. “Chhattisgarh’s future lies in its infrastructure development, which will drive prosperity and growth,” he stated.

As a symbolic tribute to Chhattisgarh’s progress, President Murmu planted a Kadamba sapling in the Assembly complex. Her two-day visit also included delivering addresses at the convocations of AIMS and NIT Raipur on October 25, offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple, and participating in the IIT Bhilai convocation on October 26.

Upon her arrival at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, President Murmu was welcomed by Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister Tokhan Sahu, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey, and other dignitaries.

Chhattisgarh’s 25th year of statehood marks a significant milestone in its journey of governance, development, and cultural preservation. President Murmu’s visit reinforced its growing stature as a model of democratic resilience and economic potential. Her address highlighted the state’s deep-rooted traditions, progress in key sectors, and commitment to inclusive growth.

“Chhattisgarh is not just a state, it is a testament to India’s diversity, strength, and aspirations,” she stated, encapsulating its evolving role in the nation’s future.