Dr Ambedkar was the messiah of neglected Bahujans: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday paid her tribute to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

On this occasion, she said on the social media platform

that Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb was the messiah of the poor, labourers, Dalits, tribals, backward class including the neglected Bahujans of India with a huge population of about 140 crores and the creator of the humanitarian egalitarian Constitution of the country.

Mayawati further said that the plight of more than 81 crore poor people of the country, like making them dependent on government food to feed them, was neither the dream of independence nor the vision of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar.

Due to lack of livelihood in the country and the onslaught of inflation, the condition of the poor, laborers, small traders, farmers, middle class and all the working class society is distressed and worrisome even though the Constitution is not implemented properly. By now his condition should have improved considerably, she added.