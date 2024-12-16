Disaster-resilient townships planned for Wayanad landslide victims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in an official response to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s letter, announced that the Kerala government has identified two locations in Vythiri Taluk, Wayanad, to develop sustainable and disaster-resilient townships for families affected by the recent landslides.

In his letter, Chief Minister Vijayan stated that the township plans for the rehabilitation of Wayanad’s disaster victims would soon be finalized. He assured that once the plan is complete, Karnataka would be informed.

Highlighting Kerala’s efforts, Vijayan shared that the state is working on a comprehensive and transparent sponsorship framework to coordinate the numerous aid offers received for disaster rehabilitation.

“The plan will integrate all generous contributions, including the Karnataka government’s offer. Progress on the plan will be designed to ensure real-time tracking,” he said.

He further emphasized that the government is prioritizing the rehabilitation of affected families in safe locations, free from risks such as landslides or other natural disasters.

Additionally, efforts are being made to keep the rehabilitation centers as close as possible to the families’ original residences to maintain emotional ties.

“The environmentally friendly and disaster-resilient townships will be established in two identified locations in Vythiri Taluk, Wayanad,” Vijayan reiterated in his letter.

Expressing gratitude, CM Vijayan acknowledged Karnataka’s offer to sponsor 100 houses for Wayanad’s landslide victims.

“We deeply appreciate the support extended by the Karnataka government and their sponsorship of 100 houses for the affected families,” he said.

Earlier, on 9 December, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed concern over the lack of communication from Kerala regarding his government’s offer.

“During my visit to Wayanad after the unfortunate landslide, I announced Karnataka’s commitment to build 100 houses for the affected families to provide them with a stable environment. However, we have not received any communication from the Kerala government regarding the necessary guidelines to implement the project,” Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter.

The exchange underscores the collaborative efforts and mutual support between the two states in addressing the challenges posed by natural disasters and ensuring timely rehabilitation for affected families.